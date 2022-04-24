Up Close: What's next on masking confusion? Plus, Astorino makes case for NY governor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the nationwide masking confusion created after a federal judge threw out the CDC travel restrictions requiring all passengers on planes, trains and buses to be masked.Despite the decision, the Biden administration is now appealing ruling.Meanwhile, cases in New York City are rising and it could be just a matter of time before the alert level is raised.Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the new commissioner of health in New York City, weighs in on the subject of public health and what should be done.Also on Up Close, we talk to former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who is running for the Republican nomination in the New York race for governor.The primary election for both parties is on June 28.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.