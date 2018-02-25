Masked robbers tie up workers in Queens dollar store robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the robbery of a Dollar General store in College Point, Queens.

By
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
Masked bandits tied up two employees during a gunpoint robbery in Queens. The robbers pushed their way into a Dollar General store in College Point just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

The two bandits wore gloves, and with their faces covered, barged in and tied up two employees in the bathroom, while they forced the manager to open the safe.


Police say the thieves made off with more than a thousand dollars, the employees' cellphones and the store's landline phone and scanners.

It is unclear how the employees freed themselves.

Investigators spent hours inside combing for clues. The investigation is currently ongoing.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyCollege PointNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News