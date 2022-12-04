Mayor Adams heads back to NYC from Qatar after attending FIFA World Cup

Mayor Adams is heading back home Sunday from Qatar after he went to observe the FIFA World Cup.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is heading back home Sunday from Qatar after he went to observe the FIFA World Cup.

The mayor tweeted a picture with US Men's National team coach Gregg Berhalter before their match against the Netherlands.

Adams says went to Qatar's capital on his own dime to speak with officials and organizers as New York and New Jersey prepare to host some games in the 2026 soccer tournament.

He shared some of the insight he gathered while attending the games.

ALSO READ | Police bust Manhattan street vendors, seize $10M+ worth of luxury knock offs

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts