Golden arches go dark: McDonald's Times Square closes for good

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- McDonald's Times Square location, which has been closed for much of the coronavirus pandemic, will not reopen.
The restaurant featured an iconic lighted marquee outside its location on 42nd Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue.
The company said in a statement that the decision was made before the pandemic.
"McDonald's reviews its restaurant portfolio on a regular basis to make the best decisions for our business moving forward. The closing of the 42nd Times Square restaurant, which was planned before the pandemic, was a difficult decision, and allows us to focus on serving customers a few blocks away at the new flagship McDonald's on 45th and Broadway and in the neighboring communities."
