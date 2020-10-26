Meadowlands shooting: 2 dead in gunfire outside racetrack, 4 in custody

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a shooting outside the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, Bergen County.

The victims were shot on Route 120, outside the entrance to the racetrack shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another was pronounced dead at Meadowlands Hospital in Secaucus.

Their names have not been released.

Four people have been taken into custody, and an SUV believed to be stolen was towed from the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was an isolated incident, with no threat to the public.

Authorities continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

