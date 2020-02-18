Despite lack of snow, Winter Wonderland awaits indoor skiers at American Dream in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Despite a lack of snow in the tri-state area this winter, a winter wonderland exists for skiers in the Meadowlands.You can still hit the slopes at Big Snow at the American Dream complex.It is constantly 28 degrees inside to keep the 5,500 tons of snow ready for skiers.They had to start hauling it all in August so the slopes could be ready for opening day back in December.The public can bring their own ski or snowboarding equipment, or simply just bring themselves.For those who arrive empty-handed, Big Snow will provide jackets, boots, skies and instructions.Big Snow says 50 percent of its guests are first-time skiers.Officials say plans are in the works to expose as many new people as possible - especially kids - to the sport.----------