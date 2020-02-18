Sports

Despite lack of snow, Winter Wonderland awaits indoor skiers at American Dream in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Despite a lack of snow in the tri-state area this winter, a winter wonderland exists for skiers in the Meadowlands.

You can still hit the slopes at Big Snow at the American Dream complex.

It is constantly 28 degrees inside to keep the 5,500 tons of snow ready for skiers.

They had to start hauling it all in August so the slopes could be ready for opening day back in December.

The public can bring their own ski or snowboarding equipment, or simply just bring themselves.

For those who arrive empty-handed, Big Snow will provide jackets, boots, skies and instructions.

Big Snow says 50 percent of its guests are first-time skiers.

Officials say plans are in the works to expose as many new people as possible - especially kids - to the sport.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportseast rutherfordbergen countyamerican dreamskiingmeadowlands
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News