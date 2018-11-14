KEW GARDENS, (WABC) --A doctor with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office who performed the autopsy on Karina Vetrano took the stand Wednesday at the murder trial of the suspect, Chanel Lewis.
She described the brutal nature of the victim's death and the extent of her injuries.
"Her cause of death is strangulation," said Dr. Margaret Prial.
Vetrano, 30, was brutally murdered - strangled, beaten and sexually assaulted on August 2, 2016 while she went for a run in Spring Creek Park.
Prosecutors charge Lewis with the vicious attack and he is on trial for murder and other charges before a Queens jury.
"She had injuries, strangulation injuries and blunt impact injuries to her face and head," Dr. Prial testified. Also "multiple abrasions and contusions."
Prosecutors had her describe for jurors 14 horrific photos of Karina taken during the autopsy showing the numerous bruises and injuries.
Cathy Vetrano hid her eyes from the gruesome photos. She sobbed and was supported by family. Phil Vetrano, who had testified earlier about finding his daughter's body, left the courtroom at one point during testimony.
As their closing witness prosecutors called Linda Razzono, the Assistant Director of the Medical Examiner's Forensic Biology Department.
She testified that the DNA profile established from evidence collected from Karina's fingernails, her neck and cellphone matches the DNA profile of Chanel Lewis.
