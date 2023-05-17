Prince Harry, Meghan involved in 'near catastrophic chase' involving paparazzi in NYC: spokesperson

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Markle's mother were "involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" Tuesday night in New York City, a spokesperson for the couple said.

The pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road and pedestrians, the spokesperson said Wednesday.

The paparazzi were tailing them from the Ziegfeld Ballroom, likely to determine to the location they were staying.

A very small number of NYPD officers were with them, as they are private citizens with no diplomatic standing, and at some point, the NYPD decided to take them to a police precinct to let things cool down.

No arrests were immediately made, but NYPD will review surveillance videos from Tuesday night.

There is evidence that motorcycles were driving on sidewalks and cars were driving in the wrong direction.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," a statement on behalf of the couple said.

Markle was accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland, and her husband, Prince Harry, to receive the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award at the foundation's annual gala.

Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

ALSO READ | NYPD pulls off daring rescue after scare on Staten Island Ferry

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.