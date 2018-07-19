Memorial honoring hero Navy Seal from Long Island vandalized

Authorities are investigating after a memorial honoring a hero Navy SEAL from Long Island was destroyed by vandals.The monument honoring Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael P. Murphy of Brookhaven was vandalized Thursday, police said.Murphy was awarded the U.S. military's highest decoration for his heroic actions during the war in Afghanistan.Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park in Lake Ronkonkoma was dedicated in his memory on July 7, 2006, on what would have been his 30th birthday.On Friday, local officials will announce a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------