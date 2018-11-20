What we know about Mercy Hospital shooting suspect Juan Lopez

Four people were killed - including a Chicago police officer, an ER doctor, and a hospital worker -- Monday afternoon in a shooting at Mercy Hospital on the city's Near South Side.

CHICAGO --
Chicago police have identified the gunman who killed three people at a hospital as 32-year-old Juan Lopez.

Lopez also died. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says it's unclear whether Lopez killed himself or was fatally shot by officers Monday at Mercy Hospital. He says it was a "disturbing crime scene."

The victims were Dr. Tamara O'Neal, pharmacy resident Dayna Less and Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez. The shooting is being investigated as a domestic dispute between Lopez and O'Neal, who knew each other.

Guglielmi says Jimenez didn't typically work in the hospital area, but that the officer responded when he heard that shots were fired. He says it "speaks volumes about his character."
