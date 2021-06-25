Reporter's Notebook: Eyewitness News coverage from Josh Einiger in the Miami-area building collapse

We'll be posting Josh's stories and additional content here.

SURFSIDE, Florida (WABC) -- Eyewitness News' Josh Einiger is reporting from Florida at the site of the Miami-area building collapse where scores of people are missing.With each passing hour and each passing minute, the situation at Champlain Towers seems to be getting worse."Because of the smoke and fires that are breaking out they're putting water on the fire but that only creates more smoke," Kevin Spiegel said.Somewhere in that smoky mountain of debris is Spiegel's wife Judy."She connected with everybody. She was the glue in our family," Spiegel said.He and his family are among hundreds of horrified loved ones waiting for word that just won't come."It's a struggle. We are praying every minute. We are hopeful she's there alive and we're gonna see her soon and we love her so much and we're gonna see her soon," Spiegel's son Josh said. "This is gonna be an extremely long process and this excavation may take weeks if not longer and we're gonna be here fighting every second," Josh Spiegel said."I don't even know how to begin to communicate what's happening. I don't even know," Rachel Spiegal said.Spiegal believes her mom Judy is in that pile. She's barely left the site as she waits for word. but with every passing minute, her panic turns to dread."I'm praying for a miracle but clearly there's fires clearly there's other stuff happening and I don't know if they can even get in there fast enough. When you watch the video of it collapsing, it's just horrifying. I don't know," she said.As the hours ticked by the painstaking work continued. An elite squad of expert rescue workers are using every tool imaginable in the shifting, molten pile of concrete and steel."We're one of the best in the nation. And we're working nonstop doing everything we can trying to find everyone's loved ones," Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.But for families waiting for news, there's been maddeningly little progress in a wait for news that's grown even more unbearable.A New Jersey family made it out, but so many didn't. Their families are now receiving briefings every four hours on the search.About 160 people remained missing after an oceanside condominium building collapsed into a smoldering pile of rubble, and searchers using both big machines and their hands to comb through a twisted, shifting heap of concrete and metal feared the death toll of at least four could go much higher.With scores of firefighters working overnight to reach any possible survivors both from under and atop the remains of the building, hopes rested on how quickly crews using dogs and microphones to sift through the wreckage could complete their grim, yet delicate task.----------