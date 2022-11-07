2022 midterm election updates: All eyes on race for New York governor, balance of power

All 50 states are hosting midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- All 50 states are hosting midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals across the nation.

Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while facing one of the worst political environments in recent memory.

Division among the country has been percolating for years. Inflation, abortion, gun violence and even how to stop the pandemic are issues that in one way or another are on the ballot this year.

In the Tri-State, one of the most closely watched races is that of governor of New York.

NY governor race getting national attention

The race for New York governor between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin is a close one. It could come as a surprise to many considering that Democrats outnumber Republicans in New York State 2.2 to 1.

Both candidates are doubling down on NYC to gain support. Hochul greeted commuters on the Upper West Side of Manhattan Monday while Zeldin spoke with people at a subway station in the Bronx.

The race is close and it could come down to last-minute undecided voters which is one reason that party heavyweights have descended on New York.

President Biden campaigned in Yonkers with Gov. Kathy Hochul over the weekend and VP Kamala Harris attended a rally for the incumbent governor on Thursday.

Local Congressional races to watch

Local Congressional races could prove crucial when it comes to the balance of power in Washington.

-In NYC's 11th District, which includes Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, Republican Nicole Malliotakis faces a rematch with Democrat Max Rose.

-On Long Island in District 1, which is mainly Suffolk County, Lee Zeldin's seat is open. Republican Nick Lalota races Democrat Bridget Flemming.

-In District 3, which is mainly in Nassau County, Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Santos are battling to replace Rep. Tom Suozzi.

-Democrat Lauren Gillen and Republican Anthony D'Esposito are facing off for New York's 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

-In New Jersey, Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski is in a battle to hold his seat in the 7th District against Tom Kean Jr.

Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms

Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington.

Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland as Democrats eye retaking its governorship. Trump is set to stage his own event in Ohio, where his hand-picked Senate candidate, JD Vance, is running in a state that has turned more reliably red in recent cycles.

Republicans are optimistic about winning enough seats to retake control of both the House and the Senate, while Democrats insist they are poised for a better night than many expect.

The Roe effect

After the Supreme Court eliminated Roe v. Wade in June, Republicans, including Trump, worried aloud that the decision might trigger a backlash against GOP candidates who oppose abortion rights. And there have been signs in recent months that voters - suburban women and younger voters, in particular - were energized and ready to vote for Democrats on Nov. 8.

But more than four months after the ruling, the abortion effect may be fading.

Democratic candidates have shifted their message away from abortion in recent weeks, at least somewhat, in favor of the economy, Social Security and Medicare. And some elected officials, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, warned that Democrats have relied too much on abortion rights as a galvanizing issue.

The issue is especially critical in the push for suburban women, a group that swung against Trump's GOP in 2020 and seemed to swing back after Trump left office when the GOP shifted its focus to pandemic restrictions and the economy.

The 2024 impact

In ways big and small, the 2022 midterms will help shape the 2024 election.

A bad night for Democrats could undermine Biden's rationale for a second term. And Trump would almost certainly seize on sweeping Republican victories as evidence of his political strength ahead of a third prospective White House bid.

Good-government advocates are particularly worried about dozens of election deniers running for state office across several presidential battlegrounds.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

