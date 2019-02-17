Flames shot from the ground after two manholes exploded in Manhattan on Saturday evening.The apparent explosion happened on 50th Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown.All Saturday evening performances scheduled at New World Stages - 'Jersey Boys,' 'Avenue Q,' 'The Play that Goes Wrong,' 'Puffs,' and 'A Spirited History of Drinking' were canceled.The New World Stages theater complex was evacuated as a precaution.The director of the Broadway show, 'The Play that goes Wrong,' wrote on Twitter,Michael Coco, a representative for the company that runs New World Stages, says three windows cracked near the manhole blast and are being replaced Sunday. Coco, of the Shubert Organization, says all the shows will play as scheduled Sunday.No injuries were reported. The fires were under control by 9:15 p.m.The cause of the manhole fires is not yet known.----------Shows including "Jersey Boys" and "Avenue Q" are resuming performances after manhole fires Saturday night in Manhattan's Theater District spurred the evacuation of a theater complex while shows were under way.Michael Coco, a representative for the company that runs New World Stages, says three windows cracked near the manhole blast and are being replaced Sunday. Coco, of the Shubert Organization, says all the shows will play as scheduled.No injuries were reported from the fires around 8 p.m. at West 50th Street near Eighth Avenue. But New World Stages was evacuated as a precaution, canceling shows that also included "The Play That Goes Wrong," ''Puffs" and "A Spirited History of Drinking."Utility Consolidated Edison says no one lost power, and the cause of the fires hasn't yet been determined.