Tense waiting game in NYC after Supreme Court rules on asylum seekers

Janice Yu reports on the concerns of NYC officials from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A tense waiting game continues over a possible flood of asylum seekers arriving in New York City from the southern U.S. border.

A Trump-era immigration rule restricting the number of migrants allowed into the U.S. that was set to expire Wednesday is now on hold.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has ruled Title 42 must remain in place for now, asking the Biden administration to respond by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

With more buses expected to arrive Tuesday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York is still trying to figure out how to fix a system that is already bursting at its seams.

During a City Council hearing Monday, officials said more than 20,000 asylum seekers are in the city's shelter system at the moment, including the emergency centers set up by the city.

They did not explicitly say whether a temporary tent shelter that was built on Randall's Island will return.

That site closed about a month ago due to lack of use.

Mayor Eric Adams says he's been in constant communication with federal leaders for assistance, but so far nothing has been done.

The mayor is saying if help doesn't come soon, services New Yorkers take for granted, including sanitation and public safety, will likely be affected.

