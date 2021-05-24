mike tyson

New Mike Tyson docuseries dives into boxing legend's climb, crash and comeback

EMBED <>More Videos

New Mike Tyson docuseries dives into his climb, crash and comeback

NEW YORK -- A new ABC News docuseries premiering Tuesday is taking a look inside the climb, crash and comeback of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The new four-hour series, "Mike Tyson: The Knockout," peels back the many layers of the controversial former heavyweight champion, from his troubled beginnings to becoming the undisputed world champion to his 1992 rape conviction and his personal struggles.

The two-part documentary features new interviews with actor and boxing enthusiast Rosie Perez, former President of HBO Sports Ross Greenburg, ESPN's Jeremy Schaap, those in Tyson's inner circle and more.

It also includes exclusive ABC News archival material and previously unaired interview footage with Tyson.

"Mike Tyson: The Knockout" showcases how he transformed from a rough kid from Brownsville, Brooklyn, into a sports icon.

But his own problems led to his downfall in and out of the ring, followed by the now-infamous fight when he bit off part of Evander Holyfield's ear. He was suspended from the sport but has since made amends, opening his heart to Holyfield on Oprah more than a decade later.

The show culminates with previously unaired footage from an interview conducted by ABC News' Byron Pitts to whom Tyson, now age 54, poignantly reflects on the man he is today.

Watch "Mike Tyson: The Knockout" starting at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 25, and continuing at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmike tysonabc newsboxing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MIKE TYSON
100,000 fans turn out for Muhammad Ali processional
Deontay Wilder retains title with devastating KO of Artur Szpilka
WATCH: Mike Tyson KO'd by hot pink hoverboard
Holm-Rousey among most shocking upsets in sports history
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News