Man fatally stabbed in back inside Midtown Manhattan nightclub

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed inside a Manhattan nightclub early Saturday.Police responded to the Harbor NYC Rooftop Terrace & Lounge on West 46th Street and 11th Avenue just after 4 a.m.Arriving officers found the 22-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his back.EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced deceased.He was identified as Miles Gibson, of the Bronx.There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------