Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Manhattan

Naveen Dhaliwal reports the missing children were found safe in Manhattan.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 12-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother were found safe after they were reported missing in Brooklyn when they didn't return home from a food program across the street.

Lala Washington and Andrew Hillard were found safe at 325 West 49th Street in Midtown Manhattan early Thursday evening. A Starbucks occupies this space, but it is unclear whether they were found inside the chain.

They were taken to a hospital for observation, and their mother has been notified.

Police said Thursday that the children were last seen Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. when they left their home on Amboy Street but never returned.

It still remains unclear where they went or what happened to them.

The last person who had seen them was the man who runs that food program.

He said the pair often shows up for breakfast and lunch and they sit down inside. However, he said when they showed up for breakfast on Wednesday, they stood outside and they haven't been heard from since.

Their distraught mother, Kimberly Washington, pleaded for help to get her babies home safe.

"Andrew and Lala, if you can get away from wherever you're at, you know how to travel, come home to mommy, I'm waiting for you all," she said. "I'm not leaving here until you all come home."

She says they have never gone missing before and running away is not in their character.

