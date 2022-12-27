Nonverbal 20-year-old from Queens missing, last seen in Midtown, Manhattan

Phillip Kozlova was last seen on 5th Avenue in front of Saks Fifth Avenue Monday around 7:00 p.m.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a nonverbal missing man who was last seen in Manhattan Monday night.

Phillip Kozlova was last seen with his family on 5th Avenue in front of Saks Fifth Avenue Monday around 7:00 p.m.

The nonverbal 20-year-old became separate from his family in the crowds and got lost.

Kozlova is approximately six feet tall weighing around 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue and grey knit cap, a dark green hooded jacket, blue jeans, a black backpack and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

