Mom with booze-filled sippy cup accused of reckless endangerment in Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristina Gibson is accused of reckless conduct after she allegedly got drunk at a movie theater and then drove home with her child in tow.

EAST COBB COUNTY, Georgia --
A Georgia woman is facing charges after police say she filled her child's sippy cup with alcohol and then caused a scene at a movie theater.

Kristina Gibson is accused of reckless conduct after she allegedly got drunk while watching the movie and then drove home with her child in tow.

Neighbors told WSB-TV they are shocked by the allegations against the mother, who has yet to surrender to police.

Authorities say the trouble began last Friday, when Gibson became intoxicated after drinking booze from her 5-year-old son's sippy cup.

People in the theater complained Gibson's child became upset during the film, but she was too drunk to walk, talk or care for the boy.

When Gibson was asked to leave the theater, police say she became irate. But employees were not about to let her drive off with her young son in the car.

"I will (expletive) kill you," Gibson allegedly threatened an officer outside the theater, before driving off.

Patrons outside the theater said they were offended by what happened.

"The movies are a place to have a good time, but there's different ways to do that rather than ingesting substances and the fact her child was with her," Joseph Ellison said.

Police said it is possible the woman also ingested prescription drugs at the theater.

Gibson is wanted on charges of reckless endangerment and public intoxication.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermentdrunk drivingmovie theateru.s. & worldGeorgia
Top Stories
Arrest made after 14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs
Mother in custody; Baby girl dead, twin brother hurt
Store closing sale underway at Lord and Taylor
14-year-old turns self in after basketball court death
3 adults in 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping kids
Substitute teacher accused of flicking lighter at student
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
NJ Transit bus collides with car in Newark, 14 hurt
Show More
More than 250 people have died while taking selfies since 2011
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Officials: Man sent letters before car blast that killed 3
7 officers shot, 1 fatally, serving warrant in SC
Protesters head to DC as Senate reads FBI's Kavanaugh report
More News