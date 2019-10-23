Mom with schizophrenia, 6-year-old daughter missing in Queens

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- Police in Queens are searching for a 6-year-old girl and her mother, who suffers from schizophrenia, after the girl didn't make it to school Tuesday.

Authorities say 32-year-old Janee Evans and 6-year-old Victoria Evans were last seen at their residence on Queens Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

Janee Evans reportedly has schizophrenia and both she and her daughter have gone missing in the past.

The child's grandmother notified police after Victoria never showed up for classes. Her mother usually drops her off at the school

Janee Evans is described as being 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, gray pants and blue sneakers.

Victoria Evans is 3-foot-10 and 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue and white dress, black leggings and purple sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

