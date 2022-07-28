Monkeypox vaccine update for New York expected today

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We expect to learn Thursday how many more vaccine doses New York state will receive from the federal government when a new shipment arrives from Denmark.

Demand for the vaccine continues to surge.

New York City's most recent posting of 17,000 online appointments were taken in less than half an hour.

New York is the nation's epicenter for the monkeypox outbreak, with more than 1,100 cases in New York City alone.

That is compared to less than 100 cases in New Jersey and less than 50 in Connecticut.

This week the FDA approved distribution in the U.S. of nearly 800,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines manufactured in Europe.

In New York Wednesday, a drive-thru site in Westchester County became the first in the area to offer monkeypox vaccinations.

As at most sites offering the vaccines, shots on the grounds of Westchester Medical Center - which is also used for COVID testing and in-season flu shots - are available by appointment only.

It comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci is speaking out about the importance of monkeypox vaccines.

"It's very clear with the spread of this that there now has to be a balance between vaccines available for those who clearly have been exposed, as well as those at risk," Fauci said. "And that's where now the change in the distribution... so that you anticipate that someone might get infected."

The U.S. has more than 3,000 total cases of monkeypox, about a third of them in the state of New York, with the vast majority in New York City.

The Biden administration is considering declaring monkeypox a public health emergency, following in the steps of the World Health Organization.

