Health & Fitness

NYC gets 6,000 monkeypox vaccine doses; Health chief tempers concerns

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Monkeypox vaccines arrive in New York CIty

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of doses of Monkeypox vaccines have arrived in New York City, opening appointments back up for vulnerable city residents.

There are currently 111 presumed cases in New York City, and the city is getting nearly 6,000 doses of the vaccine.

Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan tried to temper concerns about monkeypox.

"This is not COVID," he said. "I understand that everyone is really tuned up about monkeypox because they are using their COVID antenna to look at it. This is a non fatal illness. It is usually self limited. It is largely dermatologic, although it can have some systemic symptoms. We have seen, I believe, only one hospitalization due to it, and largely for pain control reasons."

Even with mild illness, however, the rash and sores from monkeypox can be itchy and painful.

Anyone can get and spread monkeypox, though the current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, so this community is currently at greater risk of exposure.

If you have a new or unexpected rash or other symptoms of monkeypox, contact a health care provider.

The city is requesting additional supply from the CDC to meet the high demand.

The Health Department has posted guidelines for people considering vaccination and any potential risks.

To make an appointment when they are available, visit the NYC.gov page.

Monkeypox is harder to contract than COVID, as it requires close contact or the sharing of bodily fluid.

The symptoms of the rare virus include fever and rash, muscle aches, and chills.

The World Health Organization is assessing whether the current monkeypox outbreaks in several countries presents a public health emergency of international concern.

Worldwide, monkeypox is deadly in between 3% to 6% of cases, though the death rate is less than 1% in areas with quality healthcare.

ALSO READ: Man frustrated after Queens home set ablaze by illegal fireworks from nearby July 4th party
EMBED More News Videos

Fed up and frustrated, Shariff Khan talked exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson after illegal fireworks set his home on fire during Fourth of July celebrations on Monday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmanhattannew york citychelseavaccinesmonkey
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dramatic video shows man being pulled from burning car by officers
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Man punched, slashed after inadvertent bump in NYC subway station
Dog rescued from water after swimming 1.5 miles off coast
Exclusive: Man frustrated after house set on fire by illegal fireworks
Listeria outbreak ice cream: FL-based dessert possible bacteria source
406 NYC arrests among 1,500 in U.S. crackdown on outstanding warrants
Show More
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert
Firefighters rescue woman trapped under Connecticut Transit bus
Search for gunman who killed innocent man during violent NYC weekend
More TOP STORIES News