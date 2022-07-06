NYC gets 6,000 monkeypox vaccine doses; Health chief tempers concerns

There are currently 111 presumed cases in New York City, and the city is getting nearly 6,000 doses of the vaccine.
Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan tried to temper concerns about monkeypox.
"This is not COVID," he said. "I understand that everyone is really tuned up about monkeypox because they are using their COVID antenna to look at it. This is a non fatal illness. It is usually self limited. It is largely dermatologic, although it can have some systemic symptoms. We have seen, I believe, only one hospitalization due to it, and largely for pain control reasons."
Even with mild illness, however, the rash and sores from monkeypox can be itchy and painful.
Anyone can get and spread monkeypox, though the current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, so this community is currently at greater risk of exposure.
If you have a new or unexpected rash or other symptoms of monkeypox, contact a health care provider.
The city is requesting additional supply from the CDC to meet the high demand.
The Health Department has posted guidelines for people considering vaccination and any potential risks.
To make an appointment when they are available, visit the NYC.gov page.
Monkeypox is harder to contract than COVID, as it requires close contact or the sharing of bodily fluid.
The symptoms of the rare virus include fever and rash, muscle aches, and chills.
The World Health Organization is assessing whether the current monkeypox outbreaks in several countries presents a public health emergency of international concern.
Worldwide, monkeypox is deadly in between 3% to 6% of cases, though the death rate is less than 1% in areas with quality healthcare.
ALSO READ: Man frustrated after Queens home set ablaze by illegal fireworks from nearby July 4th party
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube