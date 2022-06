MONTGOMERY CO., Pa. -- The Montgomery County Senior Softball League is giving senior citizens a reason to stay active."It's better than sitting around and wondering what to do with your retirement", says one of the players.The league is all about having fun, there's no statistics, no championship games."If you had fun, you won the game", says Chuck Favata.Players range from 70 to 90 years old.Manny London is the oldest player at 90 years old.