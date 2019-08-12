More than 100 tires slashed in New Jersey Jewish community; police investigating as bias crimes

By Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspect slashed more than 100 tires in a Jewish community in New Jersey, and police are investigating the incidents as bias crimes.

The suspect plunged a knife into the tires of two cars outside a home in Lakewood Township.

Police say there were several instances of tire slashings last week on Pine Street, and several more on Saturday night on Albert Avenue.

Police say all of the vehicles were owned or operated by members of the Jewish faith.

Related topics:
lakewood townshipocean countybias crimetires slashedanti semitism
