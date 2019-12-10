More than a dozen mini buses catch fire in New Jersey parking lot

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several mini buses caught fire in a parking lot in New Jersey early Tuesday morning.
It happened at F&A Transportation on Evergreen Place in East Orange just after 5 a.m.
Officials said 13 buses, a combination of school and transport vehicles, were destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
