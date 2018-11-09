Exclusive: Mother of kidnapped girl has faith daughter will be found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

Exclusive interview with the mother of missing Lumberton girl Hania Aguilar (in Spanish).

By
LUMBERTON, North Carolina --
With her pastor by her side, the mother of Hania Noelia Aguilar said she's distraught about the kidnapping of her daughter.

"I don't have words to describe how I feel," Elsa Hernandez told ABC11 in an exclusive interview.

Hernandez, speaking Spanish, said she has faith her daughter will be found safe.

The FBI said 13-year-old Hania was kidnapped Monday morning outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton. The family's pastor, the Rev. Giovanni Romero said Hania was warming up her family's Ford Expedition before school when a man in a bandanna shoved her into the SUV and took off.

WATCH: FBI seeks to identify person walking near the kidnapping scene
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Investigators need help to identify a person seen walking on surveillance video near the kidnapping scene.



Hernandez has this message for Hania's abductor:

"Return her to me because I miss her," Hernandez said. "She's a good, sweet girl."

Hania's stepfather, Miguel Barrera, said they have no clue who could have snatched Hania.

Hernandez knows authorities found the SUV. But right now, all she wants is her daughter back.

"I need her," Hernandez said. "I am suffering for her. Her sisters are too."



Romero said they'll have a vigil to pray for her safe return Friday night at 7 p.m. at the family's church, St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 Mercer Ave. in Red Springs.

Meanwhile, the family and authorities are asking anybody with information to call the tip line: (910) 272-5871.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertexclusivemissing girlNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hundreds demonstrate in Times Square to protect Russia probe
WTC climber under arrest again after alleged UWS climb
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in California
Exclusive: Teen girl speaks out after Lyft driver's lewd act
Community mourns 12 killed in California nightclub shooting
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged!
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, IVF and Donald Trump in her new memoir
Show More
Southern California fires force evacuation of 75,000 homes
Alleged gang member charged in murder of alleged mobster
FDA plans limits on sale of flavored e-cigarettes
Woman, child killed when SUV and tractor-trailer collide in NJ
Pizza deliveryman struck by wrong-way driver in Jersey City
More News