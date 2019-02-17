Mother, teenage son found bludgeoned to death in Bronx apartment

Joe Torres has the latest developments.

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the person who killed a mother and her teenage son, who were found bludgeoned to death inside their Bronx apartment. Investigators believe it may be a case of domestic violence.

The body of Alanche Delorbe, 14, and Marisol Ortiz, 51, were found just before 4 p.m. Sunday on East 185th Street in Belmont.

Ortiz was found lying on the floor with severe head trauma and one stab wound to the head. Delorbe was found in a bedroom with head trauma. Gym weights were found near both of their bodies - the weights are believed to be the weapon.



Police say Ortiz did not show up to work on Sunday, so a coworker called a family member, who then made the horrifying discovery.

Sources say Ortiz had a boyfriend, who is being looked at by police.

There was a knife found in the apartment. Investigators are trying to determine if it was used in the murders.

The Medical Examiner has yet to determine the causes of death.

Delorbe would have turned 15 on Monday.

