Motorcyclist critically injured in Manhattan hit and run, suspect flees on foot

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A motorcyclist was critically injured Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled on foot from the crash.

Authorities say the 39-year-old was northbound on West Street at Canal Street when he hit by a sedan turning into the southbound lanes just after 6:30 a.m.


The motorcyclist was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition

The driver of the sedan fled the crash on foot.


No arrests have been made

