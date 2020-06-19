Motorcyclist critically injured in Manhattan hit and run, suspect flees on foot

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A motorcyclist was critically injured Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled on foot from the crash.Authorities say the 39-year-old was northbound on West Street at Canal Street when he hit by a sedan turning into the southbound lanes just after 6:30 a.m.The motorcyclist was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical conditionThe driver of the sedan fled the crash on foot.No arrests have been made----------