Cast of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' skates on pink ice rink at Bryant Park

BRYANT PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video showed the rink at Bryant Park lit up in pink for a very special occasion.

The cast of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was out there, promoting the premiere of the show's fourth season.

The star of the show, Rachel Brosnahan, hit the ice.

Some of her co-stars were nearby but said they'd rather watch the skaters than try to attempt it themselves.

They said Bryant Park was the perfect place to celebrate the show because it's a sort of love letter to New York City.

The fourth season premieres on February 18 on Amazon Prime.


