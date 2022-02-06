Cast of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' skates on pink ice rink at Bryant Park

The cast of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was out there, promoting the premiere of the show's fourth season.
The star of the show, Rachel Brosnahan, hit the ice.
ALSO READ | Dog rescued from kill shelter now inspires on the ice
Some of her co-stars were nearby but said they'd rather watch the skaters than try to attempt it themselves.
They said Bryant Park was the perfect place to celebrate the show because it's a sort of love letter to New York City.
The fourth season premieres on February 18 on Amazon Prime.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip