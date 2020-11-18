Traffic

MTA set to announce labor and service cuts, citing lack of federal funding

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA will announce its budget for the upcoming year and it's expected to include some serious cutbacks and layoffs.

Right now, the MTA says it needs a $12 billion bailout from the federal government to stay afloat.

That is where the Georgia senate runoffs could have a massive impact on jobs in our area.

There are at least 8,000 people who could lose their jobs, depending on which political party controls the senate.

In addition to the labor cuts, subway and bus service could be slashed by as much as 40%.

The Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North commuter rail lines could be reduced by 50%.

Ridership is down dramatically since the pandemic began. At one point, it was down 90%.

The MTA has continually asked for a bailout from the federal government.

They received $4 billion in stimulus funds, but still need $12 billion more in federal aid.

They are feeling optimistic that Joe Biden is the president-elect.

But, approval on $12 billion will likely need pass through the senate.

"With respect to the finances, the election of the president-elect is a very positive step," said Pat Foye, MTA Chairman. "Every school child knows he is called Amtrak Joe, he rode it regularly between Wilmington and Washington, DC and throughout his entire career has been an
ardent supporter of mass transit and public transit. That's a positive. "

This budget will be discussed Wednesday, voted on next month and the bailout, if it comes, won't happen until President-Elect Biden takes office.

Many employees could start receiving layoff notices before then.

