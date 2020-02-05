Traffic

MTA investigation reveals cause of last year's Manhattan subway escalator wreck

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new report from the MTA shows transit mechanics ignored repairs on an escalator in Midtown that broke down last February.

The MTA released the report on Tuesday, which shows mechanics ignored necessary repairs for an escalator at the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station for six months until it eventually broke apart.

The wreck happened during a Monday morning rush hour last year, when the steps buckled and shredded with people on it.

MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said the root cause of the wreck was due to worn mechanical parts, but went unnoticed because of cancelled or incomplete maintenance visits.

"You cannot have escalators wrecking with people on them, especially at rush hour in Midtown Manhattan," Pokorny said.

Fortunately, a safety mechanism stopped the escalator and nobody was injured.

