Be Kind: Long Island coffee shop customers pay it forward with Post-it Notes

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- A coffee shop in Suffolk County is spreading kindness using Post-it Notes.In October, the owner of Muni's Coffee Joint in Lindenhurst, Alice Bopp, allowed customers to buy a cup of coffee for other customers and leave the order on a Post-it Note on a board in the shop.Bopp said a customer saw the idea on social media and presented it to her, and that it's meant to show people that strangers can care for each other."To give a little cheerful, to give a little positive word in such a down moment," Bopp said. "We're going through this whole year."Bopp said they've gone through more than 500 Post-it Notes and, through Venmo, she has received money from people all over the country, including in New Jersey, Connecticut and Minnesota."The messages are beautiful," she said. "People are saying, 'We are far away, but we want to contribute. We want to be part of this positive feeling.'"Bopp said people come into the store on North Wellwood Avenue just to buy an order and leave a Post-it Note.She said sometimes, she has a hard time convincing people to use one of the notes. She said people tell her they feel guilty."That's the beauty of it," Bopp said she tells them. "Somebody put it over there expecting somebody else to take it."Bopp said she recently received a huge box of Post-it Notes from the Post-it Note company, and that a representative called her and said they wanted to be part of the positivity movement.----------