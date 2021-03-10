Murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island

Christopher Buggs, 26, was awaiting trial in a 2018 murder when he was released on an unrelated case.
In the unrelated case, he was sentenced to 30 days of time served for criminal contempt.
He's accused of killing 55-year-old Ernest Brownlee outside a bodega in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Brownlee was apparently a career criminal who killed two men in the 1980s.
The Correction Department says it is conducting a full investigation into how Buggs was released.
Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
