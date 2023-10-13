Muslim communities across the world, worshippers gathered at mosques for their first Friday prayers since Hamas militants attacked Israel.

Muslim community gather at mosque for first Friday prayer since start of deadly Israel-Hamas war

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- In Muslim communities across the world, worshippers gathered at mosques for their first Friday prayers since Hamas militants attacked Israel, igniting a deadly war that continues to intensify.

A call to prayer in Paterson took new meaning with many worried about the shocking events half a world away.

Two calls to prayer took place Friday afternoon at the Islamic Center of Passaic County, where many worshippers gathered to share news, thoughts, and information concerning friends, relatives and conditions in the Gaza Strip.

"Innocent people died every single day," said Abdallah Ramadan, who is a Palestinian-American. "Everybody goes against us now, but we are the victims. We've been the victim for 75 years."

The Iman of this mosque has lost 15 family members in Gaza, but his message told followers to stay strong as the war continues.

"He was speaking about the grief of loss, but that also his family is not more special than any other family in Gaza or even in the West Bank," said Ramsey Abdallah.

According to members of the mosque, the Gaza Strip has been a place of pain for decades and those who live there are determined to survive.

"It's sad," said Aadan Issa. "Seeing all those children going through it, all the moms - not having food or electricity, water or even internet to talk to others."

This was the first large Friday Muslim prayer since Hamas launched its attack on Israel. But it came with a call to reflect and hold strong to their faith.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

