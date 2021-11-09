Pets & Animals

Miranda Lambert expands MuttNation Fund to help music community's medical care for pets

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Miranda Lambert expands MuttNation Fund to help music community's pets

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Country superstar Miranda Lambert is making it easier than ever for members of the music industry to get help for their pets.

The MuttNation Fund at Waggle was originally created to help music community members with vet bills they couldn't pay due to COVID-19.

The fund is now open to anyone in the industry having trouble paying for their pet's medical bills for any reason, even if it's not COVID-related.

The change comes as the Country Music Association's Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) initiative joins the push, and generous pet lovers keep donating.

In an official statement, "We want the music community to know we're here to help. So, if you're associated with the music industry, have a pet that needs veterinary care, and you need a helping hand - MuttNation and the CMA are here for you."

"We are proud to see how Miranda and MuttNation are expanding this partnership," says Tiffany Kerns, CMA VP of Community Outreach and CMA Foundation Executive Director. "As a pet parent myself, I know first-hand the financial obligation required to care for animals. They are family. We commend Miranda for extending this opportunity to all in our industry who need assistance, whether pandemic-related or not."

Waggle is a not-for-profit crowdfunding platform aimed at helping pets in crisis, and 100 percent of the donations received are sent directly to the pet's attending veterinarian.

If more than enough funds are raised for any one pet, the extra funds rollover into the MuttNation Fund to keep helping more animals.



Application for the MuttNation Fund at Waggle is open to anyone employed in the music industry with a pet in need of veterinary care, from venue workers to artists and everyone in between.

You can apply for support at the Waggle website.

ALSO READ: See who is presenting and performing at the 2021 CMA Awards
EMBED More News Videos

On The Red Carpet is previewing the 55th Annual CMA Awards from Nashville.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogscharitycma music festivalcatspet carecountry music awards
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News