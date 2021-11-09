Miranda Lambert expands MuttNation Fund to help music community's medical care for pets

The MuttNation Fund at Waggle was originally created to help music community members with vet bills they couldn't pay due to COVID-19.
The fund is now open to anyone in the industry having trouble paying for their pet's medical bills for any reason, even if it's not COVID-related.
The change comes as the Country Music Association's Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) initiative joins the push, and generous pet lovers keep donating.
In an official statement, "We want the music community to know we're here to help. So, if you're associated with the music industry, have a pet that needs veterinary care, and you need a helping hand - MuttNation and the CMA are here for you."
"We are proud to see how Miranda and MuttNation are expanding this partnership," says Tiffany Kerns, CMA VP of Community Outreach and CMA Foundation Executive Director. "As a pet parent myself, I know first-hand the financial obligation required to care for animals. They are family. We commend Miranda for extending this opportunity to all in our industry who need assistance, whether pandemic-related or not."
Waggle is a not-for-profit crowdfunding platform aimed at helping pets in crisis, and 100 percent of the donations received are sent directly to the pet's attending veterinarian.
If more than enough funds are raised for any one pet, the extra funds rollover into the MuttNation Fund to keep helping more animals.
Application for the MuttNation Fund at Waggle is open to anyone employed in the music industry with a pet in need of veterinary care, from venue workers to artists and everyone in between.
You can apply for support at the Waggle website.
