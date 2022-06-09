25-year-old man's mysterious death sparks gathering in Hell's Kitchen

By
EMBED <>More Videos

25-year-old man's mysterious death sparks rally in Manhattan

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A gathering was held in Hell's Kitchen Wednesday night, as family and friends search for answers in the mysterious death of a 25-year-old man found dead in the back of a cab.

What happened to Julio Ramirez? It's a question Karinina Quimpo asks daily, now more than a month since the 25-year-old social worker from Long Island was found dead in the back of a cab.

Quimpo says that Ramirez was her best friend.

"I'm a New Yorker, I think that people get targeted just because they're an opportunity to get robbed," Quimpo said.

Early in the morning of April 21, she says Ramirez, originally from Long Island, had been at a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen and reportedly was seen getting in a cab with three other men.

Just over an hour later, on the Lower East Side, the other passengers were gone, and Ramirez was dead.

ALSO READ: 'Noche Borinquena' celebrates Puerto Rican culture in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos

Friday was the start of a new tradition ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.



"A couple of days after Julio's death, his brother Carlos went into his laptop to try to find some answers and he discovered that thousands of dollars were transferred out of Julio's account after his death," Quimpo said. "And that was very suspicious he brought that to the detectives and from what I understand they're working on that."

The family fears he was drugged, though the initial toxicology screen came back negative. The police have released nothing, publicly.
But with Hell's Kitchen now kicking off Pride month, others in the LGBT community lit candles and marched Wednesday night from the bar to the middle of a bustling Times Square.

They don't know what happened to Ramirez, but many say they can relate to the fear of being targeted for money, or worse.

"It's pride, it's every day, make sure you're in a state that you know what's going on, where you're going, who you're talking to, reach out to anyone you need to help," Hell's Kitchen resident Graig Lynn said.

Police haven't said if they believe Ramirez was the victim of violence, or of any foul play at all, but they are asking for tips from the public, as they try to explain the mystery of what happened to Julio Ramirez.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hell's kitchenmanhattannew york citymurder mysteryman killedrally
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspects wanted in deadly sucker-punch robbery in Brooklyn
Puppy that ran through Holland Tunnel seeking fur-ever home
AccuWeather Alert: Soaking rain, early storms
Slain officer's kids fight loophole keeping them from her pension
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in NYC, fights back till help arrives
NY day care closed after vandals trash building
Show More
R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison: prosecutors
Lawmakers fight to keep NY theaters running as Broadway shows close
The new way to save hundreds on summer airfares
New York woman finds lost dog in Hilary Swank's lap
Maps, schedules released for redesigned bus network in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News