Mystery fireworks: Adams calls on NYC to deploy community groups

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- With complaints about illegal fireworks on the rise across New York City, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams called on the City to take action.
Adams wants the City to deploy Cure Violence groups to respond on the ground to fireworks complaints.
"That is the role of community-based groups and organizations," Adams said. "That is why I'm calling on the City of New York to empower Cure Violence to go into the community and talk to the residents about the dangers of fireworks."
Cure Violence is a public health anti-violence program which aims to reduce violence globally using disease control and behavioral changes.
A statement from Adams' office said 311 complaints about illegal fireworks have surged in recent weeks, with 1,737 recorded in the first half of June - an over 80-fold rise over the same time period last year.
Earlier this week, we outlined some of those complaints from neighborhoods around Prospect Park and Crown Heights where residents say they are becoming a major nuisance.
Adams also wants law enforcement groups to track the source of the fireworks and how they're flowing into the city.
