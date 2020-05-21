FLOWER HILL, Nassau County (WABC) -- A search is underway for a man accused of attempting to lure an 11-year-old girl in Nassau County.
Police released a sketch of the man.
Investigators say the girl was walking with a friend near Dogwood Lane and Manhasset Woods Road in Flower Hill Friday.
That's when a black BMW sedan with tinted windows stopped in the middle of the road near them.
The man then rolled down the window and told the girl, "Ride, car, get in."
The girl got scared, screamed, "No," and ran off.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Sketch of man wanted for in attempted luring of girl in Flower Hill
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More