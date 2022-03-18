Nassau County Executive Blakeman announces first shipment of donated guns to Ukraine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11652192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Home security video captured the alleged thief walking around an Allentown woman's car with a drill and a five-gallon bucket

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the first shipment of donated firearms to Ukraine from the United States on Friday.He was joined by Jerry Sperduto, the owner of S.P. Firearms, and Ukrainian Americans to announce the shipment of over 460 guns.The guns were donated as part of County Executive Blakeman's drive for Ukraine. His great-grandparents came to the U.S. from Ukraine."I would like other mayors, county executives, supervisors, governors to join our effort now that we know there's a way to do it," Blakeman said. "We could get tens of thousands of weapons over there, maybe hundreds of thousands of weapons.""After it started and it went a little viral, we got a lot of emails and calls from gun shops all over the country, how do we do this in our community? And I said, honestly I don't know, this just happened, we did it quick, we're doing it and we're going to see if it's going to work," Sperduto said.County Executive Blakeman also announced a partnership with Kel-Tec Weapons. Nassau County is shipping 60 rifles Friday to Kel-Tec. The company is getting special licenses from the Ukraine Ministries of Defense to ship weapons there.The donated firearms are expected to arrive in Ukraine in the next few weeks. Blakeman hopes they can ship ammunition as well in the future.----------