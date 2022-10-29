Felines are phenomenal! Ring in National Cat Day on Oct. 29

Celebrate National Cat Day by giving your feline friends some love.

Today is the day to show appreciation for our feline friends across the country.

It is National Cat Day!

The unofficial holiday was created in 2005 by a pet lifestyle expert and animal welfare advocate to honor the companionship cats bring to their owner's lives.

This day is not just about giving extra love to these playful and curious pets. National Cat Day was started to also raise awareness of the need to adopt cats and kittens.

About a third of households in the U.S. have a cat.

ALSO READ | Broadway mentor determined to give back to acting community

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.