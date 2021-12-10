neighborhood eats

Neighborhood Eats: Native Noodles brings new take on Singaporean food in Washington Heights

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Neighborhood Eats: Native Noodles brings new take on Singaporean food

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- While so many restaurants closed during the pandemic, the owner of Native Noodles saw an opportunity and thought the timing was right to bring Singaporean food to Washington Heights.

"There's a local Dominican population, they're first-generation immigrants like myself," said Amy Pryke, Native Noodles owner. "At the same time, I felt there was a lack of ethnic food options in the neighborhood and I felt it would be an exciting opportunity to bring something additive to the food scene here."

But opening a Singaporean restaurant wasn't a fly-by-night decision for Pryke. She began planning while in business school at Columbia University and started cooking at the Queens Night Market while she was a student. She finally opened Native Noodles in February of this year.

"It's an eclectic mix of some of the flavors I miss from home, so there are some things that I would say are more traditional hawker food like the laksa noodles and then there are other things that are my interpretation of the flavor," she said.

Like the chili crab pasta or chili crab dip with fried mini buns, the buns make the crab easy to scoop up.

There are peanut satay noodles, a roti John sandwich, decadent waffles with kaya butter, and stir-fried bok choy at the other end of the spectrum.

"I had the wonton dumpling noodles and added the honey pork and an egg, so good, really well flavored, a little spice which I really enjoyed, can't recommend it enough," a customer said.

"I highly recommend the chili crab cakes, very, very good," another customer said.

"It's flavorful, lots of strong seasoning flavors, it's really good, I'm enjoying it a lot," a customer said.

The business is predominantly take-out, but plenty of customers dine in and don't mind the bare-bones setup. They just appreciate Pryke for opening there.

"She came to a predominantly Hispanic area, 67% Hispanic, and said, 'I'm opening a Singaporean restaurant,' and if you can do that you can do anything," a customer said.

"It's been really satisfying to kind of see the vision come to life," Pryke said. "And also to have a lot of repeat customers who say, yeah, I've never had Singaporean food before but they love what we're trying to do and that's really the best part for me."



MORE Neighborhood Eats: Burger shack brings Strange Flavor to Bushwick, Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has Neighborhood Eats.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citywashington heightsmanhattanfoodrestaurantneighborhood eats
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEIGHBORHOOD EATS
Neighborhood Eats: Burger shack brings Strange Flavor to Bushwick
Neighborhood Eats: Au Jus offers New Yorkers Oklahoma-style BBQ
Neighborhood Eats: Porcelain cafe fosters community through food
Neighborhood Eats finds Indian-inspired flavors at Corner Delhi
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News