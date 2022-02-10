Brooklyn Nets trade James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers in deadline deal, ESPN reports

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.Wojnarowski reports the Nets are also sending forward Paul Millsap to the Sixers in return for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.----------