Girl found unresponsive in hotel swimming pool in Suffolk County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11461412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan interviews Mahamed Keita, who is being lauded a hero after helping save a 3-year-old girl from a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx and reuniting her with her mother.

MELVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County police are investigating after a 7-year old girl was found unresponsive in a hotel pool.Officials say a family member found the girl, who is from the Bronx, at the Marriott Melville Long Island hotel Thursday afternoon.The child was pulled from the pool and given CPR as she was rushed to the Plainview Hospital in critical condition.She has been transferred to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens.Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.----------