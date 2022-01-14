Girl found unresponsive in hotel swimming pool in Suffolk County

MELVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County police are investigating after a 7-year old girl was found unresponsive in a hotel pool.

Officials say a family member found the girl, who is from the Bronx, at the Marriott Melville Long Island hotel Thursday afternoon.

The child was pulled from the pool and given CPR as she was rushed to the Plainview Hospital in critical condition.



She has been transferred to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

