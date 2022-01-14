Girl found unresponsive in hotel swimming pool in Suffolk County

Officials say a family member found the girl, who is from the Bronx, at the Marriott Melville Long Island hotel Thursday afternoon.
The child was pulled from the pool and given CPR as she was rushed to the Plainview Hospital in critical condition.
She has been transferred to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
ALSO READ: Top floor resident saves 3-year-old girl from Bronx high rise fire, reunites her with mother
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip