Nearly 2 dozen cars vandalized on Astoria street

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Residents in one Queens neighborhood woke up Thursday to nearly two dozen cars vandalized.

Police say 22 parked and unoccupied vehicles along 33rd Avenue from 23rd Avenue to Ditmas Avenue in Astoria were spray painted overnight.

Most of the cars had either the letter A or a line painted on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities say there are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

