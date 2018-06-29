Nephew person of interest in $50K lotto winner's stabbing death in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say that they want to speak to the nephew of the victim.

By
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
There is new information in the stabbing death of an elderly Bronx man who had just won $50,000 in the lottery.

Police are now searching for the victim's nephew, 45-year-old Idris Abdul-Muhaymin, who is now considered a person of interest in the case.

Investigators say 73-year-old Owen Dillard was stabbed to death inside his apartment on Beekman Avenue earlier this month.

Dillard's family says police showed them video of two men walking out of his home with a backpack moments after his death.

So far, police have not made any arrests. They are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingMott HavenNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
$50K lotto winner, 73, found fatally stabbed in neck
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News