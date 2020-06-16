2 dead, 8 injured when van crashes into tree in Rockland County

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Two people were killed and eight were injured when a van crashed into a tree in Rockland County.The crash was reported Monday afternoon after 4 p.m. on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.Officials say there were a total of 10 people in the vehicle when it struck the tree.Some of those injuries are considered to be serious.It is not yet clear what caused the van to lose control.Few other details were released.----------