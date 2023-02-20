American Dream Mall water park in NJ closed Monday after 4 hurt by decorative helicopter

The DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream Mall is closed on Monday after a decorative helicopter fell into the pool on Sunday injuring four people.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The American Dream Mall DreamWorks Water Park is closed Monday after four people were injured over the weekend.

A large decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling into a swimming pool below while people were in the water. It happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The mall says the injuries were minor, but one of the four people was taken to the hospital. The rest of the injured left on their own.

American Dream released a statement saying they will conduct an investigation to 'ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required.'

Police say the water park was evacuated after the incident.

ALSO READ | Good Samaritan helps grandmother chase her stolen SUV with grandchild inside

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.