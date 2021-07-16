Food & Drink

50 restaurants take part in NJ food expo to help regain financial footing from COVID

By Eyewitness News
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of restaurants took part in a food expo in New Jersey on Thursday night to help local eateries regain financial footing in the wake of the pandemic.

The first annual 'Dining Out - Jersey Foodie Expo' was held at Biagio's in Paramus.



Fifty restaurants took part in the special event to support local restaurants that have been struggling to stay afloat since the COVID-19 crisis began.

The restaurant industry was hit hard by the pandemic.

Thursday's event helped businesses gain exposure while recouping some of their losses.

