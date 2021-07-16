50 restaurants take part in NJ food expo to help regain financial footing from COVID

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10887694" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jacob Steinmetz is the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be selected by a major league team, going in the third round to Arizona.

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of restaurants took part in a food expo in New Jersey on Thursday night to help local eateries regain financial footing in the wake of the pandemic.The first annual 'Dining Out - Jersey Foodie Expo' was held at Biagio's in Paramus.Fifty restaurants took part in the special event to support local restaurants that have been struggling to stay afloat since the COVID-19 crisis began.The restaurant industry was hit hard by the pandemic.Thursday's event helped businesses gain exposure while recouping some of their losses.----------