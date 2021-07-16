50 restaurants take part in NJ food expo to help regain financial footing from COVID

The first annual 'Dining Out - Jersey Foodie Expo' was held at Biagio's in Paramus.
Fifty restaurants took part in the special event to support local restaurants that have been struggling to stay afloat since the COVID-19 crisis began.
The restaurant industry was hit hard by the pandemic.
Thursday's event helped businesses gain exposure while recouping some of their losses.
ALSO READ | Teen from Long Island is 1st known practicing Orthodox Jew drafted by MLB
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip