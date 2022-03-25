New Jersey recreational cannabis sales could begin as soon as April

The state's cannabis commission is expected to approve its first license applications this week.
New Jersey has already identified five alternative treatment centers for approval to move forward. These are sites that currently sell medical cannabis.
The commission also announced formal plans to start accepting licenses for the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis.
