New Jersey Coronavirus Update: NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic

4,395 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.
NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 14, 2020
➡️4,395 new positive cases
➡️274,736 cumulative total cases
➡️26 new confirmed deaths
➡️14,747 total deaths
These numbers are alarming and concerning, to say the least. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.
Learn more: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/Ydj7sl4fUO
On Nov. 10, 3,877 cases was the highest since April.
Murphy also announced 26 new confirmed deaths.
With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surging in New Jersey, Governor Murphy is rolling out new restrictions and empowering communities to take further action.
New Jersey counties and municipalities may now order an 8:00 p.m. curfew on nonessential businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19.
New restrictions also took effect on Thursday that limit the hours for indoor service at bars and restaurants.
The COVID positivity rate Thursday, hit 8.06% and reported positive cases in the state are above 270,000 with 28 new deaths.
In addition, 13 counties have more than 100 new cases for the second day in a row.
"Our approach to this second wave is to act surgically within hot spots and that means giving local officials the ability to take actions to prevent localized hotspots from becoming COVID wildfires," he said.
As of now, restaurants in the state must close indoor dining at 10 p.m.
No bar seating is allowed, but Governor Murphy says outdoor "seating bubbles" are allowed.
Related: Pfizer's early data looks promising, company says
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip