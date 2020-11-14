coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey Coronavirus Update: NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey reported Saturday the highest number of daily cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

4,395 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.


On Nov. 10, 3,877 cases was the highest since April.

Murphy also announced 26 new confirmed deaths.

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surging in New Jersey, Governor Murphy is rolling out new restrictions and empowering communities to take further action.

New Jersey counties and municipalities may now order an 8:00 p.m. curfew on nonessential businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Toni Yates has more on the new COVID restrictions in New Jersey.


New restrictions also took effect on Thursday that limit the hours for indoor service at bars and restaurants.

The COVID positivity rate Thursday, hit 8.06% and reported positive cases in the state are above 270,000 with 28 new deaths.

In addition, 13 counties have more than 100 new cases for the second day in a row.

"Our approach to this second wave is to act surgically within hot spots and that means giving local officials the ability to take actions to prevent localized hotspots from becoming COVID wildfires," he said.

As of now, restaurants in the state must close indoor dining at 10 p.m.

No bar seating is allowed, but Governor Murphy says outdoor "seating bubbles" are allowed.

