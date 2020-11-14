New Jersey Coronavirus Update: NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️4,395 new positive cases

➡️274,736 cumulative total cases

➡️26 new confirmed deaths

➡️14,747 total deaths



These numbers are alarming and concerning, to say the least. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.



